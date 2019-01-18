A Bakersfield man affiliated with the Mongols motorcycle gang was sentenced Friday in connection with a fatal gunfight that occurred between the gang and the rival Hells Angels gang last year.
Christopher Clay Wilson, 40, was sentenced to time served and three years' probation on an accessory charge to which he pleaded no contest in August. Other charges, including five counts of attempted murder, were dismissed.
The charges stemmed from a fatal shooting that occurred in June at a motorcycle wash fundraiser organized by the local chapter of the Hells Angels in the 3200 block of Buck Owens Boulevard.
Wilson and other affiliates and members of the Mongols showed up at the event to confront the Hells Angels, according to police. One Mongol, Ricardo Viera, armed himself with a pump-action pistol grip shotgun and waited in a gas station parking lot.
Meanwhile, two other Mongols affiliates brandished metal objects and challenged Hells Angels at the event, police said. They lured several Hells Angels into the gas station parking lot, and Viera opened fire on them.
A person at the wash then armed himself with a handgun and fired several rounds at Viera, killing him.
Wilson and the other affiliates — Arturo Desiderio, 38, and Eliseo Ray Miranda, 46 — fled the scene but were arrested soon after the incident.
Desiderio and Miranda remain charged with attempted murder, among other crimes, and are scheduled to go to trial next month.
The person who fatally shot Viera was not charged with a crime because police said witness statements and video evidence backed up his statement that he acted in self-defense. His name was not released, but police said he was in possession of numerous items consistent with being affiliated with the Hells Angels.
