Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A Bakersfield man was acquitted Wednesday of strangling, beating, pushing and kicking his girlfriend of four years, according to the Kern County Public Defender’s Office.

Damian Cuevas, 23, was acquitted of two assaults causing great bodily injury that were felony charges and inflicting injuries on a spouse. Prosecutors alleged the abuse happened on Oct. 16, 2019, a news release said.

Tags

Recommended for you