Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A man was acquitted of elder abuse Wednesday in which a defense attorney proved the alleged victim made false claims, according to the Kern County Public Defender’s Office.

The charge, a misdemeanor, stemmed from an 80-year-old victim alleging physical and verbal abuse by Richard Phillips, a 56-year-old military veteran. Phillips always said he was innocent, a news release said, and a jury came back with a verdict after five hours.

