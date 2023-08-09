Sebastian Parra (copy)

Sebastian Parra, 23, glances at cameras Dec. 29 during his arraignment in a Kern County Superior Court courtroom. Parra was indicted in the death of corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr., 43. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and second-degree attempted robbery in Alcala's death.

 Ishani Desai / The Californian

A Kern County Superior Court judge postponed a hearing Wednesday in which a defense attorney sought bail for his client, who stands accused of killing a corrections counselor, because the judge needed more information about a stay in the case.

Sebastian Parra is being held on no bail in the Lerdo Justice Facility after he was indicted on murder and second-degree attempted robbery charges in the death of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor Benny Alcala Jr., 43. Parra has pleaded not guilty to all charges.