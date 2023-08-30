The daughter of Gayla Sue Price burst out of Kern County Superior Court Tuesday, doors banging, as her emotions peaked after hearing the man alleged to have killed Price would be released for medical treatment.
Karim Reyad, 18, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a drug causing an injury and multiple counts of reckless driving. Prosecutors allege he drove more than 100 mph and collided into Price while she drove in a residential neighborhood.
The Bakersfield grandmother of 10 died in April.
Defense attorneys proved Reyad wasn't receiving sufficient medical care while in Lerdo Jail. H.A. Sala and Forrest Miller argued Reyad isn't ambulatory and could lose his foot — injured in the collision with Price — and cannot flee from authorities.
Reyad must wear an electronic monitor and will be released to his mother, the Kern County District Attorney's Office said. He will be released Sept. 4 for his treatment and will have to return to jail after it's over.
It's not clear how long Reyad's treatment will take.
Deputy District Attorney Kacie Barrier had objected to his release by citing his apparent jail violations. She argued he accumulated more than 15 instances in which deputies say Reyad disregarded the rules. This shows Reyad cannot follow rules, Barrier had argued.