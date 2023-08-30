The daughter of Gayla Sue Price burst out of Kern County Superior Court Tuesday, doors banging, as her emotions peaked after hearing the man alleged to have killed Price would be released for medical treatment. 

Karim Reyad, 18, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a drug causing an injury and multiple counts of reckless driving. Prosecutors allege he drove more than 100 mph and collided into Price while she drove in a residential neighborhood. 

Tags

Recommended for you