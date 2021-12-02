Man accused of killing 1, injuring 5 others in Greyhound bus found competent to stand trial

A man accused of fatally shooting a woman and injuring five others aboard a Greyhound bus in 2020 was deemed competent to stand trial in court Thursday, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Anthony Devonte Williams, 35, is charged with first-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder and another misdemeanor. His pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.
Williams, from Maryland, previously claimed to be suicidal and suffering from depression, according to previous reporting by The Californian. He was deemed not competent to stand trial in March 2021. The defendant was referred to Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services for treatment.
A California Highway Patrol report filed in Kern County Superior Court said the defendant waived his Miranda rights and admitted to CHP officers that he shot a man on the bus.
Colombian resident Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, died in the shooting. A CHP report filed in court said one of the victims in the shooting was left paralyzed from the chest down, while four others were injured.