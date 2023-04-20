 Skip to main content
Man accused of hitching PG&E utility pole to car and driving around arrested

A man accused of attaching a 50-foot, 1,000-pound utility pole to his car and driving it around Bakersfield was arrested by police Thursday.

A Pacific Gas and Electric Co. employee followed Renard Anderson, 58, driving with the pole in the area of East Truxtun Avenue and Sumner Street at roughly 6:44 a.m. Bakersfield police said they found a 2007 Subaru driven by Renard Anderson, 58, and passenger Tammy Means, 48, near East 3rd and Augusta streets.

