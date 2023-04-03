Man accused of driving intoxicated arrested in fatal rollover crash

A Bakersfield man was arrested Monday after California Highway Patrol officers accused him of driving intoxicated and causing a crash that killed one of his passengers.
Cristian Escobar-Rodriguez, 29, had three other people in his Dodge Charger as he headed east on East Belle Terrace at 60 mph, CHP reported in a news release. It wrote that he failed to negotiate a turn, drove off the roadway and crashed into a dirt berm along a canal.
The Dodge rolled over, CHP noted, adding that Escobar-Rodriguez and two passengers weren’t wearing seat belts.
Escobar-Rodriguez and two others — a 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman — were taken to Kern Medical with major to moderate injuries, CHP reported. It said a 30-year-old woman who wasn’t wearing a seat belt died at the scene.
The other passengers were not arrested or identified by CHP.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CHP’s Bakersfield office at 661-396-6600.