Man accused of driving intoxicated arrested in fatal rollover crash

A Bakersfield man was arrested Monday after California Highway Patrol officers accused him of driving intoxicated and causing a crash that killed one of his passengers.

Cristian Escobar-Rodriguez, 29, had three other people in his Dodge Charger as he headed east on East Belle Terrace at 60 mph, CHP reported in a news release. It wrote that he failed to negotiate a turn, drove off the roadway and crashed into a dirt berm along a canal.

