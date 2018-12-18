A man who was charged in connection with calling in false active shooter alerts at Bakersfield hospitals has pleaded no contest to impersonating an officer, court records show.
Six misdemeanor charges were dismissed after Mario Thompson, 46, entered his plea to the felony impersonation charge, according to court records.
Thompson was arrested Dec. 4 after police say he called in a report of an active shooter at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. He inserted himself into the investigation, police said, and identified himself to hospital security as a police officer.
Officers detained Thompson and found he was in possession of a pellet gun, pepper spray and prescription pills, according to police They determined he was neither a peace officer nor — as he told officers — a security guard.
Thompson told police he made the false report at Memorial to "test" law enforcement readiness, according to court documents.
Police said Thompson also called in a report of an active shooter at Mercy Hospital Southwest in August. Both incidents prompted a massive law enforcement response as the facilities locked down and officers swept rooms for the reported gunman.
Thompson told The Californian he works as a "freelance loss prevention officer" in Santa Monica on the weekends and has been diagnosed with learning disabilities and a personality disorder.
A sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 17.
