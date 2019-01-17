The self-described "freelance security officer" who authorities said called in two false reports of active shooters at local hospitals will lose his freedom for a while, as well any security uniforms and badges in his possession.
Mario Thompson, 46, was sentenced Thursday to 270 days in the county jail and three years' probation. Judge Colette M. Humphrey also ordered him to undergo psychiatric counseling and take any medications prescribed for him.
Humphrey said "clearly mental health issues" were involved in Thompson's behavior.
Thompson, who pleaded no contest last month to impersonating an officer, is barred from owning weapons "of any description" as well as any items identifying him as a security officer.
He was arrested Dec. 4 after police said he called in a report of an active shooter at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. He inserted himself into the investigation, police said, and identified himself to hospital security as a police officer.
Officers detained Thompson and found him in possession of a pellet gun, pepper spray and prescription pills, according to police. They determined he was neither a peace officer, nor a hospital security guard.
Thompson told police he made the false report at Memorial to "test" law enforcement readiness, according to court documents.
Officers also linked Thompson to a false report of an active shooter at Mercy Hospital Southwest in August. Both incidents prompted the facilities to go on lockdown, with staff barricading doors and law enforcement sweeping rooms for the reported gunman.
(1) comment
Why photoshop a hole in his head?
