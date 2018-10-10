The man accused of hacking a woman with a machete inside a Bakersfield Starbucks last month told police the victim was his best friend and he wasn't trying to kill her.
Still, apparently acknowledging the seriousness of the attack, Robert Rivas said he deserved to go to prison for what he'd done, according to newly released court documents.
"You do the crime you do the time," he told police according to the documents.
Rivas, 32, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, among other crimes, in connection with a bloody assault against both the woman and a good Samaritan who intervened. He's held on $1 million bail.
The injured woman, whose name has not been released, and the good Samaritan, Blaine Hodge, both bled profusely after suffering cuts an artery, the woman on a leg and Hodge on an arm.
Interviewed at a hospital, the woman told police she and Rivas previously dated but she'd broken up with him over a year ago. She said she remained friends with him out of fear he would hurt her if she cut off contact.
The woman said she was running late for church the morning of Sept. 9 when Rivas broke into her apartment in the 5100 block of Marsha Street and began stabbing her with a machete, the documents say. She bolted from the apartment and screamed for help.
She ran into a nearby Starbucks and rushed behind the counter as she continued yelling for someone to help her.
Rivas entered the Starbucks after her and resumed chopping at the woman after she slipped on her own blood on the floor, according to the documents. He said something about her talking to his cousin as he hacked her.
That's when Hodge stepped in.
At the coffee shop for a meeting, Hodge said he witnessed the woman enter and yell that someone was trying to kill her. Rivas was right behind her armed with the machete.
Hodge said he threw Rivas off her, creating some distance between the two, according to the documents. He then meant to disarm Rivas but slipped, and Rivas hacked at him several times.
Hodge managed to run outside, and Rivas also left the Starbucks and headed south. He was taken into custody with the use of a Taser by California Highway Patrol officers who were dining nearby, according to the documents.
Handcuffed and lying on the ground, Rivas shouted, "You should have just shot me so I could have just got this over with," the documents say.
Rivas is next due in court Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.