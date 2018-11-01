A Bakersfield man accused of trying to drown his girlfriend then threatening to shoot himself a month later during a standoff with police has accepted a plea agreement in which he faces four years behind bars.
William Fazendin, 38, pleaded no contest to a felony — brandishing a firearm to avoid arrest — and a misdemeanor charge of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to court records.
Charges of false imprisonment with violence, threatening with the intent to terrorize and spousal abuse were dismissed.
Prosecutor Kristina Wenzel said a deal was reached because the attempted drowning wasn't reported until a month after it occurred and much of the evidence was gone.
"We pled him to the major charge, the charge which we had the most evidence for," she said.
Fazendin may have been on steroids at the time, Wenzel said. He has no prior criminal record.
His attorney, Monica Bermudez, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The standoff occurred March 14 following a pretext call made by Fazendin's girlfriend which police recorded. He fled his residence in the 8400 block of Persimmon Drive when officers arrived to arrest him, then drove to the 6000 block of Truxtun Avenue, where he threatened to kill himself.
Fazendin eventually relinquished a handgun and officers took him into custody.
Following the arrest, police located Fazendin's vehicle and inside found three guns, a large amount of ammunition and a ballistic vest.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 4. Fazendin is currently being held at Lerdo Jail on $650,000 bail.
