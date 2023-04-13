 Skip to main content
Man accused of 13 felonies in shooting that killed 2, injured 1

A man accused of gunning down two people while also shooting and injuring a third person in south Bakersfield was arrested and booked into jail Thursday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release. 

Deputies were called to the 1200 block of South Union Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday and found two men riddled with multiple gunshot wounds, who later die. 

