Man accused in shooting death of CDCR counselor bound for trial on all charges

A man accused of killing a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor was held to answer on all charges Thursday.

Kern County Superior Court Judge John Brownlee bound murder suspect Robert Roberts, 29, for trial on first-degree murder, attempted second-degree robbery and possessing a firearm by a felon in the death of Benny Alcala, 43. Alcala was shot and killed Aug. 24 near the vehicle-charging stations at Target on Stockdale Highway.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

