A Big Sur man charged with shooting his way into Bakersfield Heart Hospital in 2018 entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity Wednesday, according to the Kern County District Attorney's office.
Brandon Clark, 46, is charged with 17 felonies, including multiple counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a person in connection with the shooting.
Clark allegedly fired six rounds into glass doors at the employee entrance of the hospital, according to court documents. He entered the facility, spent three minutes walking around, at times pointing a rifle at people, then left, the documents said.
Police confronted Clark in the parking lot and shot and wounded him. No one else was injured.
He repeatedly told people at the hospital that he was looking for his mother, who is a nurse there, documents said. Police have said they don't believe Clark intended to harm her.
The motive for the shooting was unclear, but police said in court documents that methamphetamine was found in Clark's system, and his stepfather told investigators Clark has a history of drug use and believes he's infected by parasites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.