Man accused in Greyhound bus shooting last year found not competent to stand trial

A man accused of shooting six people on a Greyhound bus on Interstate 5 last year has been found not competent to stand trial at this time.
According to a spokesman with the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, trial proceedings for Anthony Devonte Williams have been suspended and he has been referred to Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services for recommendation and evaluation.
The case is scheduled for return on the evaluation on April 7, the DA’s office said.
Williams, who was 33 at time of the incident, has been charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder for allegedly opening fire aboard the bus, which was traveling traveling north on Interstate 5 near Lebec, about 40 miles south of Bakersfield, on Feb. 3, 2020. A California Highway Patrol report said Williams waived his Miranda rights after his arrest and admitted to CHP officers that he shot at a man on the bus.
A woman identified as Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, of Colombia, was killed in the shooting. The CHP report at the time of the shooting said a female victim shot in the chest was paralyzed from the chest down and two other victims were in critical condition. Two other victims who were shot in the shoulder were treated and discharged from the hospital, the report said.
A passenger on the bus told CHP officers he first noticed Williams, of Maryland, on an earlier bus from San Diego to Los Angeles because Williams tried to talk to everyone but no one was willing to talk back.
After a bus switch in Los Angeles, the passenger told CHP officers, he noticed Williams talking to himself, and becoming increasingly louder.
Then another passenger got up to use the bathroom and Williams ordered him to sit down and said, “I’m gonna shoot,” according to the reports. The passenger then heard seven shots fired, the report said.
Williams told CHP officers he shot at a man who had an argument with the intent to kill him but claimed not to know he shot anyone else, the reports said.
Williams also said during his interview, the reports said, that he thought about doing something to make police shoot him but decided against it because “he owed it to his mother to tell her goodbye.”
He said he stole the gun from a man he knew, the reports said. It was a Century Arms TP9SFL 9 mm pistol described on the Century Arms website as designed for military and police use.