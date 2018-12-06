The man who authorities say twice falsely reported an active shooter at Bakersfield hospitals pleaded not guilty during his formal arraignment Thursday afternoon.
He's being held on $100,000 and is next due in court Dec. 18.
Mario Thompson, 46, admitted in a jailhouse interview to being at the scene in both incidents but denied being the person who called in the alerts. He said he has a learning disability and personality disorder and receives Social Security for his disabilities.
While denying responsibility, Thompson also said during the interview he was "really, really sorry."
Thompson was arrested after a report of an active shooter prompted the lockdown of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Police said Thompson wore a security badge, acted suspiciously and inserted himself into the investigation. He claimed to be a security guard, but hospital security told police he didn't work there and that he had earlier identified himself as a police officer.
Officers detained Thompson and found he was in possession of a pellet gun, pepper spray and prescription pills. Police said they determined he was neither a peace officer nor a security guard.
Police said he also falsely reported an active shooter in August at Mercy Hospital Southwest.
Thompson faces a felony charge of impersonating an officer and misdemeanor counts of false report of an emergency, impersonating a peace officer, brandishing a replica firearm and other weapons offenses.
