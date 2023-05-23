 Skip to main content
Man accused in collision killing Arvin educator said he rammed into his car after wanting to die

A man who’s accused of driving intoxicated and colliding into a beloved Arvin High School teacher told police he intentionally hit the educator’s car because he wanted to kill himself, according to Bakersfield Police Department’s offense reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.

Marque Qualls, 26, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon in a February collision at the intersection of Old River Road and White Lane that left educator Larry Hallum, 79, dead. Documents released Tuesday by Kern County Superior Court detail the police investigation into the incident that killed Hallum.

