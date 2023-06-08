A man who’s accused as an accessory in a Wasco shooting gave himself up Wednesday.
A victim arrived at a county fire station Sunday suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for help.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A man who’s accused as an accessory in a Wasco shooting gave himself up Wednesday.
A victim arrived at a county fire station Sunday suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for help.
Alberto Padilla Sr., 62, turned himself in at the Central Receiving Facility at 4 p.m. Wednesday. His son, Alberto Padilla Jr., is still wanted for attempted murder, and is considered dangerous, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.