A Tehachapi man died after his vehicle collided with another Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Skjonning Kevin Verigan, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at Highway 202 and Reeves Street. The collision happened at 5:10 a.m.
