A 19-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of distributing child pornography.
Bakersfield Police Department officers executed a search warrant in the 6100 block of Prescott Forest Court at 7 a.m. and arrested Austin Brodsly.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.