Male gymnasts from Kern County and beyond came together to test their skills this weekend.
The Southern California Mens Gymnastics Association is holding the West Coast Team Challenge this weekend for high-level athletes at the American Kids Sports Center in Bakersfield. Action started Friday and wraps up Sunday.
