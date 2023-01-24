Making Bakersfield better: Blue Zones Project holds first summit at CSUB

Can the way we design our streets affect our health and well-being as Bakersfield residents?
What about the presence — or absence — of urban trees, neighborhood walking paths and attractive social gathering areas?
According to Chris Danley, an urban planner with the Blue Zones Project, the answer is yes. All of these factors and others can make a difference in the overall health and well-being of Bakersfield residents.
And he believes it's within our control to fix what's not working, and enhance what is.
"You've been a Top-10 city in America for pedestrian fatalities for the better part of a decade," Danley told about 65 people who attended the Blue Zones Project-Bakersfield community summit Tuesday at Cal State Bakersfield.
Streets, avenues and especially wide traffic arteries in Bakersfield are designed to benefit drivers who care about going fast, Danley said, at the expense of those who dare cross our busy arteries on foot, or even more frightening, seated in a wheelchair.
"Your development community is writing significant checks in order to fund development that has fees to maintain that level of service policy," he said.
The money saved could go toward maintenance or parks or other projects, he argued, "if we're willing to tolerate a little more congestion during that peak hour."
Danley acknowledged it may seem like he was on a big "soap box," but said these issues are worth considering.
It's not up to him, he said, what Bakersfield decides to do. It's up to those who make their home here.
"But I'm telling you, as a professional in this world, having done this for a couple of decades now, this is a big deal."
Tuesday's gathering was the first of two planned summits organized by Blue Zones Project-Bakersfield, a local effort designed to make healthy choices easier for local residents through permanent changes in our built environment and in local policy. The room was filled with movers and shakers from local government, education, recreation and parks, as well as everyday residents who were interested in hearing the proposals made by Danley, the Blue Zones team and those who participated in discussion during the three-hour event.
In preparation for the summit, Danley visited Bakersfield over a three-day period, sometimes accompanied by volunteer team members. He drove and walked the streets, interviewed local planners, city officials, the mayor, the police chief and lots of everyday people.
Based on that work, he wrote a 30-page report titled "Blue Zones Project Bakersfield Discovery Report: Built Environment."
"To the outside observer, it is clear there are portions of Bakersfield that are thriving, where residents have access to the many elements commonly associated with a high quality of life," Danley wrote in the report.
Not so in other areas.
Due to the size of the community, and the fact that there are many ongoing efforts already in place, there is a need to focus resources, he wrote in the report.
As a result, his report focuses on four key areas within greater Bakersfield: the Cottonwood/MLK Park neighborhood, downtown, east Bakersfield and Oildale.
"The collective desire to improve all of Bakersfield is apparent, as is the energy to make positive changes," Danley said. "With additional ideas, collaboration and an open mind, the future of the four locations and the city as a whole can be even brighter. That future will require tradeoffs, fresh perspectives, questioning historic norms and embracing ideas recently underway, as well as new ones rooted in a mission to improve community health."
Attendees at the meeting participated by breaking into work groups and narrowing down and discussing several recommendations in the report.
At one table, Amanda Frank, with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, talked about the importance of having a location downtown — Danley calls it a downtown festival block — dedicated to social community gatherings.
"Music changes the feel of a social gathering," Frank said.
At his table, City Councilman Bob Smith touted the importance of a campaign to plant 10,000 trees.
And he agreed with Danley and several others that leaning toward the development of more traffic roundabouts, rather than more traffic lights, would save lives.
"It makes a lot of sense and makes for a safer city," he said.
Many agreed that focusing on funding safe activities for 11- to 15-year-olds was worthwhile, as that age group was identified as a high-risk group in the community.
Longtime educator Linda Morales said she likes the idea of adding thousands of trees to the urban landscape, but worried that not all families can afford to properly care for them.
"There are working-class people who want to take care of their trees," she said, 'but can't afford to."
Building separated bike lanes on the Chester Avenue Bridge, which joins Bakersfield and Oildale, was supported by some, as was initiating a corridor improvement plan for California Avenue, Union Avenue and Chester Avenue.
Heather Pennella, director of corporate and foundation relations at CSUB, said these changes need to come from the bottom-up rather than the top-down. But she views the effort to bring the community together to discuss and work on improvements as encouraging.
"It's thrilling to see that we're having this conversation," Pennella said. "Conversations lead to momentum."