Downtown Bakersfield will see a maze of road closures Saturday as part of the Cruizin' Shine Car show.
Dozens of vehicles will drive down Chester Avenue in the culmination of the three-day event. More than 350 vehicles had been registered as of Wednesday.
The following closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
• 22nd Street from Eye Street to K Street.
• 21st Street from Eye Street to K Street.
• 20th Street from Eye Street to K Street.
• 19th Street from Eye Street to K Street.
• 18th Street from Eye Street to K Street.
• 17th Street from Eye Street to K Street.
• Chester Avenue from 23rd Street to Truxtun Avenue.
Participants in the event will have an opportunity to have their photo taken in front of the Fox Theater at 2001 H St. from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. During that time, the following closures will be in effect:
• 21st Street from G Street to L Street.
• 20th Street from G Street to K Street.
• 19th Street from G Street to K Street.
• H Street from 22nd Street to Wall Street Alley.
• Eye Street from 22nd Street to Wall Street Alley.
And from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., participants will be able to take part in a car cruise. During the cruise, all the above listed closures will be in effect, as well as the following:
• 19th Street from G Street to M Street.
• 18th Street from Eye Street to M Street.
• K Street from 20th Street to 17th Street.
• L Street from 20th Street to 17th Street.
Police are asking those visiting or traveling to the downtown area to use a different route to avoid delays. GET bus will have access to the downtown terminal at 2129 Chester Ave. all day through Eye Street.
