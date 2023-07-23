Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar, a former soldier in the Indian Army whose career spanned the vast, turbulent history of modern India, a world besieged by war and a second life as a successful farmer in Delano, Calif., died on July 3 at his home. He was 109.

His cause of death, as explained by his son, Dr. Harbinder Brar, was old age. The centenarian took great care of himself, and continued working in his Delano office until the age of 106.