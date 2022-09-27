 Skip to main content
Majid ‘Mo’ Mojibi-Yazdi (1947-2022): Immigrant rose to success in refining, real estate development

His bosses made Majid "Mo" Mojibi-Yazdi a deal in the late 1970s: If he could turn around a refinery they'd just acquired in northwest Bakersfield, and show a profit within three months, they'd give him a share of the ownership.

Mojibi succeeded, and he kept succeeding — an Iranian immigrant from England who'd labored in local potato sheds before working his way up from janitor to become a respected leader within Kern's oil industry, and later, paterfamilias of a busy commercial real estate enterprise.

