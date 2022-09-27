Majid ‘Mo’ Mojibi-Yazdi (1947-2022): Immigrant rose to success in refining, real estate development

His bosses made Majid "Mo" Mojibi-Yazdi a deal in the late 1970s: If he could turn around a refinery they'd just acquired in northwest Bakersfield, and show a profit within three months, they'd give him a share of the ownership.
Mojibi succeeded, and he kept succeeding — an Iranian immigrant from England who'd labored in local potato sheds before working his way up from janitor to become a respected leader within Kern's oil industry, and later, paterfamilias of a busy commercial real estate enterprise.
The president of San Joaquin Refining Co. Inc. died Sept. 18 at Kern Medical at the age of 75 after being struck by a vehicle the night before while crossing a street in downtown Bakersfield.
His business skills and quiet generosity will be missed by friends and family who remember him as inspiring example of the American dream.
"He certainly had a knack for business, and he had the ability — and this is where I think his legacy is going to last — he had the ability to identify the best people to invest in," his son Cyrus Mojibi said Tuesday.
As a refiner, Mojibi proved himself knowledgeable and fair to deal with, said a colleague within the local industry, oilman Les Clark.
"He was one of the good ones," Clark said. "I've talked to a lot of people that are sad with the situation with Mo."
Born on Feb. 2, 1947, he left Iran to study catering and restaurant management in England. A friend of his landed a job as a petroleum engineer in Taft, and Mojibi followed with $18 in his pocket.
"He'd always wanted to come to the states," his wife, Willa Mojibi, said, adding how proud he was to become a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1980.
Majid Mojibi worked in various jobs until a family he was renting a room from helped him get a job with an oil company. While working, he studied business at Bakersfield College, where he met Willa. Later, the two of them earned business degrees at Cal State Bakersfield.
He expanded his activities into pistachio farming, and later commercial real estate. His family has since developed shopping centers and medical office buildings.
Weekends were for making furniture and golfing, or if not, fishing. Mojibi grew vegetables, herbs and fruit in his backyard.
"He would go to the garden every night and see what there was to eat," Willa said.
Mojibi hosted charitable fundraisers at his home and made generous donations he never advertised. Behind the scenes, his family said, Mojibi gave to individuals in need — and made sure to support people with potential who just needed a little help, financial or otherwise.
"I think it goes back to the early breaks he got," Cyrus said of the opportunities his father gave others.
Business partner Mike Gooding, president of San Joaquin Facilities Management Inc., maintains Mojibi had one of the sharpest business minds he's ever encountered. More than that, he was genuine.
"He really cared for people. He did," Gooding said. "I'm going to deeply miss him."
Mojibi leaves behind three siblings: sister Haleigh Burlingham, sister Nanice Mojibi and brother Hamid Mojibi. He is also survived by three children — Darius (wife Cathy), Cyrus (wife Amanda) and Marcella Cattanach (husband David) — and seven grandchildren: Emma, Ari, Ian, Beck, Pia, Riley and Carmen.
A celebration of life has been scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Bakersfield Country Club, 4200 Country Club Drive.