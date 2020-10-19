Election Day is fast approaching and there appears to be a lot of misinformation, concern and confusion out there, especially as it pertains to mail-in ballots.
To help set the record straight, The Californian reached out to Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard, who is also the county's registrar of voters.
TBC: How long have mail-in ballots been used in Kern County, and do you consider them to be a reliable and useful option for voters? Why or why not?
Bedard: Mail-in balloting dates back to the Civil War. California voters have been able to request a mail ballot without having to give a reason since the 1980s. The number of voters voting by mail increases each election. Voters find it convenient, and since we compare the signature on the envelope to the one we have on file, the processing of the ballots is secure.
TBC: According to the Elections Department, 72 percent of the ballots cast in the March primary were vote-by-mail ballots. Are you confident that this voting method provided the department with an accurate count of votes across all parties, political races and regions of the county?
Bedard: In determining whether a mail ballot is eligible to be counted, the only thing we look at is the signature, not party, region or any other consideration. I am confident that the count of votes accurately reflects the eligible mail ballots in the March primary.
TBC: What percentage of vote-by-mail ballots are not counted or are otherwise invalidated? How does that compare to voting at the polls? What are the reasons a ballot may not be counted?
Bedard: In the March primary, 2,204 vote by mail ballots were not counted. This is approximately 1.9 percent of the mail ballots. Voters whose ballot is challenged due to a missing signature or the signature not comparing to the signature on file will be notified and given the opportunity to correct the deficiency. The reasons for ballots being rejected include already voted, empty envelope, multiple ballots in envelope, signature not matching, missing signature, spoiled ballot, and being too late (either postmarked after election day or arriving after the legal time limit for accepting ballots). With voting at the polls, there is no signature check, so as long as the voter votes regularly (not provisionally) their ballot is counted. In March, the number of provisional ballots not counted was 374, or 0.83 percent of the poll place ballots. The reasons for rejecting a provisional ballot include that it is blank, no residence indicated, no signature, out of county/district, and they had already returned a mail ballot.
TBC: We have seen scattered reports on social media of voters receiving two vote-by-mail ballots at their home. Some have suggested this could allow individuals to vote twice. Does this actually happen, and if so, how rare is it?
Bedard: Voters may receive more than one ballot if they registered more than once. If the information on their registrations is identical, the system will merge them. If the information is not identical, the system will flag those registrations that are similar, for election workers to investigate to determine if they are the same person or two separate people with similar information. We have been working on identifying duplicate records for several months, but since voter registration is ongoing and voters will be able to register until Oct. 19, this is an ongoing process. Voters who do receive more than one ballot should contact the Elections Office so that we can merge their records. Potential duplicates may total about 600. We won’t know how many of these are actual duplicates until we complete our investigations. If we identify a duplicate after the ballots have been mailed, the registration record will be corrected and if the voter attempts to vote both, we will refer the matter to the District Attorney for further investigation.
TBC: Can the department determine that someone has voted more than once? What is the protocol when this happens?
Bedard: Procedures are in place to prevent a voter from voting twice. The voter's record is marked once they have voted in an election. If another ballot is received for the same voter, that ballot is rejected. So, for example, if a voter tells us that they lost their mail ballot and requests a replacement, and then tries to vote them both, the second ballot received will be rejected. Or if a vote by mail voter goes to the polls to vote but has already voted their mail ballot and, therefore, does not have it to surrender at the polls, they would vote provisionally. When we process the provisional ballots the system will show that a ballot was already voted so the provisional ballot will not be counted. On rare occasions, a voter is able to vote twice. This can occur through poll worker error (a vote by mail voter does not surrender their mail ballot but is allowed to vote regularly), or a voter is registered and votes in two counties. These instances are extremely rare (maybe 5 or less out of 160,000 ballots cast) or a percentage of 0.003 percent. While in these instances we are unable to prevent the double voting, we do identify it after the fact. In cases that involve more than one county, the investigation is conducted by the Secretary of State. In cases that involve just Kern County, we refer all matters of double voting or attempts to double vote to the District Attorney for further investigation.
TBC: Last month, President Trump tweeted the following: "The big Unsolicited Ballot States should give it up NOW, before it is too late, and ask people to go to the Polling Booths and, like always before, VOTE. Otherwise, MAYHEM!!! Solicited Ballots (absentee) are OK."
Do Kern County voters have reason to be worried about the integrity of our elections process?
Bedard: There is no reason for Kern County voters to be concerned about the integrity of our elections process. If a voter has moved and not updated their voter registration, the Post Office returns those mail ballots to the Elections Office as undeliverable. Should someone come into possession of a ballot that does not belong to them and tries to vote it, it would be rejected when the signature does not compare to the one we have on file. There are controls throughout the process to ensure that only eligible ballots are counted.