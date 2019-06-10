A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck east Bakersfield Sunday night.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake began at 7:41 p.m. south of Highway 178 and west of the Rio Bravo Country Club.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake's depth was about 8 miles and its distance was about 5.3 miles.
