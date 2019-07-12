A 4.9 earthquake was reported near Ridgecrest early Friday morning by The United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake happened just after 6 a.m., according to USGS, and was centered about 5 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, The Associated Press reports.
Megan Person, director of countywide communications, said she did not hear reports of any damage that resulted from the earthquake.
"The Emergency Operating Center was not activated, and that is always a good sign," she said.
Andrew Freeborn, public information officer with the Kern County Fire Department, said no significant events occurred following the earthquake.
Friday's earthquake comes a week after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on July 4 and a 7.1 magnitude earthquake on July 5 struck near Ridgecrest.
According to AP, there have been thousands of aftershocks in the area following those first two earthquakes.
Seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted Friday, "Remember, we said that the relative number of large magnitude quakes is constant, and more M5s in the sequence would be normal. This morning’s M4.9 is normal and it’s having its own aftershocks."
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced on Twitter late Monday that President Donald Trump had approved an emergency declaration for the city. The Federal Emergency Management Agency may deliver meals, cots, generators or task other federal agencies to provide specialized teams and resources, according to a press release Friday from the Ridgecrest Police Department. It is working with the state, the Corp of Engineers and the Small Business Administration to evaluate damage.
The city, along with its residents, has been inspected and compiling a database of damaged homes since July 5.
"The combined task force is taking that database and visiting hundreds of the worst hit homes and businesses on July 11 and July 12 to determine the impact the quakes have had on our community," the press release stated.
The findings will be provided to Gov. Gavin Newsom to aid in his determination of the availability of individual assistance.
This is a developing story.
(1) comment
We had 5 after shocks. Pretty close together. Felt the 4.9 pretty good. Others were 3. ones. They are not real close like they were.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.