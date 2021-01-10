A building in Oildale has been transformed into a large-scale display of old images of the Kern River and some original canals that were built to divert water for use by the agriculture and oil industries.
It is the latest in a series of murals to go up as part of The Magic of Water campaign by the Water Association of Kern County, a two-year effort to draw attention to the importance of water through public art murals, primarily on water tanks.
Titled "The History of Water," the images on the building at El Tejon and N. Chester avenues in Oildale provide "a look back in time to learn how the Kern River was established for use in our agriculture industry, see images of our oil industry and how water is essential to oil production, as well as a glimpse into the once booming cotton industry of Kern County," said a press release from the association.
Gene Lundquist, president of the water association's board and a director for the Kern County Water Agency, said the building in Oildale was once a bank before it was acquired by the late Tom Clark, former general manager of the Kern County Water Association, and his wife.
Because of the connection to Clark, it seems a fitting location for the newest installation and its historical theme, Lundquist said.
"Particularly since the Kern River runs right through Oildale and Bakersfield," he said.
So far it has garnered positive feedback. When the old images first went up, Lundquist said a woman walking by remarked it had turned out "just beautiful."
The images are accompanied by a new video that explores the history of water in Kern County, its importance to Native Americans and how it drew people to settle in the area.
The Water Association of Kern County is a nonprofit group with a mission to educate the community about important water events and issues.