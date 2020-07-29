Mothers Against Drunk Driving Kern County will recognize and honor law enforcement officers, prosecutors and community members who work to fight DUI crimes.
This year's recognition ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday online, at bit.ly/onemaddkern and will feature guest speakers and award winners, according to a MADD Kern County news release.
More than 60 people will be honored for their work prosecuting and investigating DUIs, along with advocates for victims.
“It’s important that we honor the people who are helping keep our streets safe from impaired drivers,” Carla Pearson, victim services specialist for MADD Kern County, said in a news release. “These impaired drivers have shown to cause tremendous damage to our local community. It’s possible these award-winners have saved the lives of our own friends and family members who are driving on the same roadways.”
