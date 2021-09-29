MADD Kern County raises more than $55K at walk

The eighth annual Walk like MADD and the MADD dash raised more than $55,000 on Saturday to help end car accidents caused by impaired drivers.
Hundreds of community members gathered at The Park at River Walk to walk and run in order to raise awareness for this issue. Local education programs, prevention services and local crash victims will receive the money, according to MADD or Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
According to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, 4,000 DUI arrests are made each year in this region, or about 12 DUI arrests per day. Kern County ranks worst in the state for DUI crashes resulting in injuries and second most in the United States, according to MADD.
Residents have raised more than $400,000 for MADD chapter in Kern County since the first fundraiser event in 2014.