The collision killing five people in Kern County — including two children — was nothing short of a horrific nightmare.
It was 5:22 a.m. one day in 2018 when Amber Morales learned her two children Kaleb Garza, 19, and Madysyn Garza, 14, would never come home because a drunken driver had collided with their car on the "dreaded" Highway 43, she said Thursday.
The motorist, who the California Highway Patrol has said was surrounded by beer cans at the scene, died in the collision that also killed the victims' father, Adam Garza, and his daughter Jordan Garza, 11.
Morales' voice cracked with sadness as she described her children's death and how she felt lost. Her other son, Ethan Garza, 17, needed to undergo numerous surgeries because of injuries he suffered in the crash.
But Morales said the nonprofit Mothers Against Drunk Driving helped turn her pain into tangible results so other beloved family members can make it home safely. She told her story to numerous law enforcement officers during the annual MADD awards ceremony Thursday at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center.
Drunken driving is a problem that doesn't only affect those involved — it affects the entire community, according to speakers at the event. Bakersfield Police Department Assistant Chief Brent Stratton noted about a third of local traffic fatalities involve an intoxicated driver. Police made 857 DUI-related arrests in 2022, he added.
Prosecutors and peace officers listened to Morales share her story while lauding those involved in getting intoxicated drivers off the streets.
An hour before the awards ceremony began, Kern County Deputy District Attorney Tara Deal secured a second-degree murder conviction in a DUI case. The victim's husband, who testified at trial, came to the awards ceremony.
She won the Prosecutor of the Year Award, and Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer noted Deal handled nearly 70 cases last year, including taking two "very difficult" cases to a jury trial.
"We're very proud," Zimmer added.
Zimmer noted changes in the law allow repeat offenders to face felonies, a possibility that didn’t exist when she started with the DA's office.
"When I was in the misdemeanor unit in 1985, it was not uncommon to see people who had a rap sheet of 10 to 12 prior DUIs," Zimmer said.
Of the 857 arrests related to a DUI made by the BPD last year, 111 were made by Officer Matthew Aquino. That’s about nine arrests each month, Stratton said. Aquino was named the top arresting officer of the year.
The officer made those arrests as a "respectful and compassionate" person, Stratton added.
It was clear from the ceremony that intoxicated drivers' actions continue to ripple across the community.
Jessica Magee suffered third-degree burns up her forearms after an intoxicated driver slammed into her vehicle on Rosedale Highway. Her two friends — Pavinder Kaur Claire, 22, and Jaclyn Kvasnicka, 27 — died in the wreck after the three women were driving home from a Bakersfield Blaze baseball game in August 2014.
Magee became involved with MADD and shares her story because she wanted victims to know they are not alone, said the presenter who spoke about Magee before handing her the award.
Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.