The collision killing five people in Kern County — including two children — was nothing short of a horrific nightmare.

It was 5:22 a.m. one day in 2018 when Amber Morales learned her two children Kaleb Garza, 19, and Madysyn Garza, 14, would never come home because a drunken driver had collided with their car on the "dreaded" Highway 43, she said Thursday.

