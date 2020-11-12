Staff and management from Macy's Department Store donated $12,334 to Bakersfield College’s Renegade Pantry to help bolster its stores before the holiday season. Macy's has been a regular donor to the Renegade pantry over the last five years.
"Many of our colleagues have attended or have children attending Bakersfield College so our team is very much a part of the Renegade family," said store manager Deena Cota, in a release from the college. "We raise money as a team for this initiative, along with community support and together, it is our hope that this donation helps students financially so they can prioritize their school needs."
The Renegade Pantry offers food as well as school supplies, hygiene kits and clothes to students who need them. Because of COVID-19, they're now available as drive-thru services. In the first half of 2020, 45 percent of students at Bakersfield College who completed student surveys reported that they had some form of food insecurities.
To donate to the Renegade Pantry, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/studentassistance/donate.