Some may consider macaroni and cheese to be a simple meal meant mostly for kids, but local eateries demonstrated on Saturday that there are many ways to spice up the dish.
Thousands of people came out to Cal State Bakersfield for its annual Macaroni & Cheese Festival, where they got to try out nearly 30 different kinds of the popular dish.
Vendors from eateries such as Prime Time BBQ, The BLVD and Countryside Market provided samples for attendees to try.
Many restaurants came up with unique styles of mac and cheese, such as one "Game of Thrones"-inspired dish featuring ranch spices and ghost peppers. Other specialties included a chile verde mac, a shrimp mac and even a plant-based mac from Better Bowls.
Awards for the top dishes were handed out at the end, decided by a panel of judges. Attendees got to pick their favorite restaurant for the People's Choice award.
In addition to the food, the event included live music from the band Truxton Mile as well as beer and wine for adults.
