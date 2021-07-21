M Street Navigation Center seeks volunteers

The M Street Navigation Center is seeking volunteers to expand services and opportunities offered to the homeless men and women who stay at the shelter.
The volunteers will help facilitate a sense of community that helps the residents recover from potential challenges that could have contributed to their homelessness. Serving coffee and snacks, facilitating game and movie nights, teaching personal budgeting, mentoring residents and assisting in apartment searches are some of the activities volunteers will engage in.
“Volunteering at the M Street Navigation Center has been a blessing and a joy," volunteer Doug Sala said in a news release. "I serve in the Café M, there we get to laugh, serve, listen, cry, encourage, pray and dream with those folks who are trying to rebuild their lives. It is challenging and sometimes exhausting, still the blessing, joy and friendships I have developed there make it more than worthwhile."
Those interested in volunteering should contact Marianela Rios at 661-501-2603 or marianela.rios@capk.org.