M Street Navigation Center seeks donations to meet summer needs

The M Street Navigation Center is seeking donations for new and existing residents.
Specifically needed at this time are donations of men's underwear sizes XL-5K, women's underwear and sports bras of all sizes, unisex socks, slippers and flip-flops.
Donations can be dropped off at the center, 2900 M St., from 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays. The low-barrier shelter helps people who are experiencing homelessness and is operated through a partnership between Kern County and the Community Action Partnership of Kern.