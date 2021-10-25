M Street Navigation Center holding coat drive for clients

Community Action Partnership of Kern is holding a coat drive for clients of the M Street Navigation Center.
The drive will last through January, with organizers hoping to collect new coats, sweatpants and sweatshirts sized large to XXXL. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
The M Street Navigation Center houses men and women who are looking to find permanent housing and employment.
Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 2900 M St.
Email Marianela Rios at marianela.rios@capk.org for more information.