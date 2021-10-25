You have permission to edit this article.
M Street Navigation Center holding coat drive for clients

Jeremy Tobias, CEO for Community Action Partnership of Kern, accepted a recognition award from County Supervisor Mike Maggard, right, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the opening of the M Street Navigation Center, in this file photo.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Community Action Partnership of Kern is holding a coat drive for clients of the M Street Navigation Center.

The drive will last through January, with organizers hoping to collect new coats, sweatpants and sweatshirts sized large to XXXL. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

The M Street Navigation Center houses men and women who are looking to find permanent housing and employment.

Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 2900 M St.

Email Marianela Rios at marianela.rios@capk.org for more information.

