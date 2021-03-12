M Street Navigation Center asking for donations so residents can express themselves through art

The M Street Navigation Center is asking for community donations so residents can have a positive and therapeutic outlet to express themselves through various forms of art.
The center is asking for community donations of journals, sketch pads, colored pens/pencils, adult coloring books, clay, fabrics, paints and easels. In a news release, the center also said that residents would benefit from word search and crossword puzzle books.
The news release said that such donations can help those in the navigation center find a positive avenue toward self-expression. In turn, that can support the healing and self-esteem needed for them to move in the direction of self-sufficiency.
Donations may be dropped off at the shelter at 2900 M Street on Fridays between 1-5 p.m.
Please contact Mari at Marianela.Rios@capk.org or call 501-2603 with any questions.