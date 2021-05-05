M.D. Atkinson closes on acquisition, Berry reports $21 million first-quarter loss, Valley Republic posts earnings of $3.7 million

M.D. Atkinson Co. Inc., a leading local provider of property management services, has acquired the accounts of Certified Realty Services, effective May 1.
The transaction, terms of which were not disclosed, added to the 39-year-old company's portfolio of home owners associations.
"We feel the (HOAs) will benefit with the additional resources and knowledge while leveraging technology to assist in timely and accurate reporting, accounting and maintenance," M.D. Atkinson said in a news release. "These benefits will continue our commitment to the delivery of the highest quality professional customer service and care for our properties."
M.D. Atkinson manages commercial and residential properties in Southern and Central California, including the Central Coast.
Local oil producer Berry Corp. on Tuesday posted a $21 million first-quarter loss.
The Dallas-based company with a large Bakersfield presence said in a news release it had reduced its non-energy-related expenses by 11 percent compared with the fourth quarter of last year. By the same comparison, it said oil production was up 3 percent at 27,100 barrels per day of oil equivalent.
Berry also declared a second-quarter divided of 4 cents per share.
“We had a strong quarter," Chairman and CEO Trem Smith said in the release. "By managing the things within our control, we realized growth in our production on improving capital efficiency and record low non-energy operating expenses by enhancing our cost structure.”
He went on to criticize Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement last month that fracking will be banned in California by 2024. Smith said the governor's decision does not affect Berry's operations.
"However, this proposal is not in the best interest of Californians and does not support the state’s 2045 net carbon neutrality goal," Smith stated. "Studies, including those sponsored by the governor, show that Californians will still demand transportation fuels well past 2045. Therefore, this ban just shifts the state’s supply source from local producers, who provide significant economic value to our communities and operate using rigorous environmental and safety standards, to foreign oil producers that do not contribute to our economy nor share our social or environmental standards."
Berry's stock, which trades under the symbol "BRY" on the Nasdaq Stock Market, closed down 13½ cents, or 2.15 percent, to close Tuesday at $6.15.
Valley Republic Bank's parent company reported first-quarter earnings of $3.7 million, an increase of 64 percent as compared with the same three months a year earlier.
Valley Republic Bancorp said its assets rose 41 percent during the same period to reach $1.35 billion, and its deposits were up 43 percent at $1.2 billion.
The bank's loans, also compared with the first quarter of 2020, came to $988 million, an increase of 54 percent.
Valley Republic said in a news release it chose to process all federal Paycheck Protection Program applications internally rather than sell them to a third party, which it said has become an industry norm.
“We believed that PPP was going to be extremely important to the communities we serve and because of that we directed our focus to successfully implementing the program," President and CEO Geraud Smith said in the release. "The Valley Republic team has done an outstanding job to ensure that these PPP funds get into the hands of our business partners within our service area. By processing all loans in house, we are able to deliver on our brand promise and reaffirm our commitment to the communities we serve.”