M.A.R.E., the therapeutic riding center in Bakersfield, is opening their barn doors with a holiday open house on Dec. 7, according to a news release.
The riding center is inviting the community to see what M.A.R.E. is all about. Guests will have the opportunity to see the therapy horses, do some holiday shopping, play reindeer games, and purchase treats, according to the release.
The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 18200 Johnson Road with free admission, according to the release.
Vendors will be present at the open house including A Pony and Pearl, Nicolas and Riley, and Scentsy. Guests will also be able to enjoy food from Bubba Bo's and dessert from Babycakes and Ben & Jerry's, according to the release.
All proceeds raised will go towards M.A.R.E.'s Raise the Roof campaign. A campaign that will help build a cover over the center's arena. It provides for children, adults, and veterans living with disabilities in Kern County, according to the release.
Visit mareridingcenter.com/holiday-open-house for more information or mareridingcenter.com/raisetheroof to make a donation.
