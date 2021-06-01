'Lunch and Learn' to provide food and info those in the rental property business

It's been more than a year since the Income Property Association of Kern has held its Lunch and Learn events in person.
But this month, that is changing.
At 11:30 a.m. June 30, the member-driven trade association will transition back to its traditional lunch format, this time hosted by The Patino, 425 30th St. in Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the association, the California Legislature is facing several deadlines, making it crucial for owners, investors, developers and managers of rental homes and apartments to get caught up on what this legislative session means for the rental business.
Ian Sharples, executive director of IPAK, will speak at the event, covering the latest changes from Sacramento, including the latest on the eviction moratorium, rent control and the Senate housing package, the release noted.
Attendees can send additional questions ahead of the event to directors@ipaknet.org.
Tickets are $20. A chile verde and chicken fajita lunch with all the fixings is included.
To reserve a seat, visit ipakhousingupdate21.eventbrite.com