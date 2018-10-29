The owner of the Mobil station at 19th Street and Union Avenue thought one of his customers was pulling his leg Monday about having won the lottery.
The guy was a regular stopping in to buy cigarettes and it seemed like he might have been joking. But when he invited station owner Ly Boun to his car to see the ticket, there it was: five numbers out of five, good for $2.6 million.
“I said, ‘Oh man, that’s lucky!’” said Boun, who stands to gain half of 1 percent of the man’s winnings.
With that, one of Bakersfield’s luckiest lottery ticket retailers just got luckier.
The winner, described by Boun as a 30-something-year-old Hispanic man, has not been publicly identified. If he had also hit the Powerball number, the man would have won $375 million.
Boun said the man came in shortly before noon Friday, handed over a $100 bill and asked for nothing but quick-picks. Normally, he stopped in every other week and spent less money on the lottery, Boun said. But not this time.
"He (is a) pretty nice guy, here all the time," Boun said. "He's lucky."
Boun is, too, according to the California Lottery, which publishes an online list of "lucky retailers."
The organization's website, CaLottery.com, says his family-run and -owned Mobil station sold an average of at least 400 winning lottery tickets per week in 2017. It also paid out an average of at least $4,000 in winnings per week in 2017.
Another regular customer of Boun's, Robert Mahan, was also in the store buying lottery tickets Friday. He didn't win big but said he didn't begrudge the big winner.
"You know what? I hope it changes his life for the better," Mahan said. "I wish him the best."
Boun- aka: Bruce is a great guy! I am very happy for him and his family. Cheers my man!!! Too bad you have to give some of that money to Obama...
