Almond prices were expected to decline after Wednesday's federal estimate that the 2023 almond crop's total weight will exceed last year's by 1%.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Califorian

The top export market for one of Kern’s leading crops has officially removed tariffs imposed in 2018 as retaliation for duties the Trump administration put in place to protect the U.S. steel and aluminum industries.

Effective Sept. 6, India lowered its tariff on in-shell almonds from 41 rupees per kilogram to 35. That translates to a price reduction of about 16 cents per pound paid by buyers in India.