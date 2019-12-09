More than a dozen workers dressed in red T-shirts dispersed through a building in central Bakersfield on Monday, holding paintbrushes, climbing ladders and wielding brooms.
As Melissa Weston brushed white paint on a wall in the pantry, Sarah Ruiz stood on a ladder in the lunchroom fitting a ceiling panel into its frame.
The red-shirted workers have one thing in common: They’re all employees at a Lowe’s Home Improvement Store in Bakersfield — the store on Rosedale Highway or the one on Columbus Street — and each has volunteered to work on community improvement projects through the Lowe’s Heroes program.
“We were at a Lowe’s picking up supplies when we were approached by Lowe’s management,” recalled Tony Martinez, president of Rebuilding Together Kern County, a local nonprofit that assembles teams of volunteers to make improvements on homes in neighborhoods that could use a little help.
“We told them, ‘Definitely. We can find you a project.’”
That project turned out to be the Bakersfield Senior Center, near Lowell Park on Fourth Street. The nonprofit center offers activities, meals, companionship, entertainment and a sense of belonging to seniors, disabled individuals, veterans — just about anyone 55 and older.
It seemed like a natural fit.
Rebuilding Together Kern County is one of more than 130 affiliates across the country, including 17 in California. But they’re the only affiliate in the Central Valley, Martinez said. Depending on the needs of a home or building, they might install a new air conditioner, put on a new roof, paint a house or build a wheelchair ramp — and sometimes they blitz a house all in one day.
Rebuilding Together Kern County earlier this year was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Harrell Foundation, the second it has received from the foundation. It was decided — with the approval of Lilli J. Parker, the senior center’s executive director — to make a number of improvements, including the creation of a walk-up community food pantry to serve residents of the neighborhood, many of whom struggle with poverty and want.
A 10-ton air conditioning unit will also be added, to cool both the pantry and the kitchen, which for decades has made due with an evaporative cooler in the summer.
Then, when Lowe’s got involved, the project grew even larger.
“They literally asked me if I had a wish list,” Parker said. “Who does that?”
Apparently Lowe’s does that. As folks from the home improvement store toured the facility, they started adding items to the to-do list. Replacing ceiling panels, floor tiles, multiple ceiling fans and contributing a new refrigerator and range to its multipurpose room.
While the store’s employees said Monday they are not authorized to speak to news organizations on behalf of the stores, the company’s website describes its approach toward philanthropy, noting that “Lowe’s is uniquely suited to contribute to specific areas where it can make the biggest, most positive impact.” Home improvement is one of those areas.
The company focuses its philanthropic efforts in the two areas it knows best: housing and skilled trades, according to its website.
More than 85 percent of Lowe’s charitable giving supports these focus areas.
And while the relationship may be relatively new in Kern, Lowe’s and Rebuilding Together have developed a collaborative history at the national level.
Since 2007, Lowe’s has contributed more than $15 million to Rebuilding Together to revitalize communities throughout the country. More than 3,300 Lowe’s employees have contributed nearly 31,000 volunteer hours to help nearly 15,000 people live in safer and healthier homes, according to a press release.
For Parker, it’s huge. The improvements will help sustain a transformation that has already begun.
“My big dream,” she said, smiling, “is to be the No. 1 vendor for seniors in the community at large.”
“I’m just elated,” she said in response to the plans and the work being done.
The Bakersfield Senior Center is a hub for many of the area seniors to come and be with friends.
This project will enable the center to better serve the hundreds of area seniors and families during the holidays and beyond with the daily meals and activities the center provides. The center’s walk-in pantry will provide and supplement food at no cost to recipients.
“Kern County is a giving community,” Martinez said. “People here rally around together where there’s a need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.