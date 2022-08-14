 Skip to main content
Low vision can't stop high expectations for KHSD teacher

Chris Fendrick knew his visual impairment would worsen at some point.

The 51-year-old Ridgeview High teacher was born with an X-linked genetic condition known as retinitis pigmentosa, a rare eye disease that slowly breaks down the retina over time, according to the National Eye Institute.

