Low-cost dog vaccine clinic to be held in Jastro Park on Saturday

The city of Bakersfield Animal Control unit is hosting a low-cost drive-through vaccine clinic for dogs from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, at Jastro Park located at 2900 Truxtun Ave.
Available vaccines are rabies, which can be given to puppies as young as three months, the DAPP vaccines for puppies and adult dogs, and the Bordetella vaccine, which is usually required for admittance to boarding and grooming facilities.
Clinic stations will be set up near the street. Attendees and their pets should remain in their vehicle at all times. Customers without vehicles will be given an appointment time to return.
All participants will be asked to wear masks.