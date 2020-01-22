Maya Watson was an acquaintance of Jose Flores during their time at Foothill High School. On Tuesday, Watson held Flores in her arms after he suffered from stab wounds that ultimately led to his death.
“All I remember is him getting stabbed and I ran over here and held him in my arms,” Watson said on Wednesday. “I covered up his wound and I was putting pressure on it, but he didn’t make it and he passed away in my arms. That’s all I remember.”
Watson said she has been crying “every five minutes” since the incident. She elected not to go to school Wednesday but did attend an informal memorial in Flores’ honor outside Foothill.
Candles, balloons, notes and flowers were placed at the corner of Foothill Road and Morning Drive where the stabbing happened. Friends, classmates and loved ones visited the corner to pay their respects to the 17-year-old, and a candlelight vigil was planned at the same location in the evening.
On Wednesday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Jason Cruz on suspicion of homicide. KCSO also arrested a 14-year-old on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon during the incident.
KCSO said the incident occurred during a confrontation at a bus stop outside Foothill as students were leaving school.
Jamie Ramirez, a former classmate of Flores, said the altercation escalated when Flores came to the defense of his younger brother, who was being picked on.
A group of Flores’ family members visited the memorial, where they mourned. Alma Valenzuela, Flores’ aunt, described him as a “great” and “awesome kid.”
"He would make everyone laugh every weekend at our family gatherings," Valenzuela said. "(Our family is) devastated. We all are."
Eighth grade student Rollinn Edwards remembered Flores being a “cool guy” and commended his basketball skills from their times playing at Pioneer Park.
A group of about 300 people surrounded the crime scene on Tuesday when KCSO deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said. Many students and parents said that videos of the incident have been circulating around social media.
Wednesday was a day of mourning, however. One of Flores’ classmates loudly said they kept expecting to see him at their lunch table on Wednesday.
Another person, Ramirez, remembered his fallen friend as being “humble” and said he was never involved in anything gang related nor even tried to fight anyone.
“(Flores) was always cool and he always had a smile on his face,” Ramirez said.
“He was a hard worker at school, I can tell you that. I never got any good grades, but he did,” said Ramirez.
In a statement, Kern High School District said the Foothill and KHSD communities are shocked and deeply saddened by the senseless violence that took place outside the high school.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family and to staff and students at Foothill,” the statement reads. “Grief counselors will be available on campus at Foothill.”
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.
(8) comments
"Jamie Ramirez, a former classmate of Flores, said the altercation escalated when Flores came to the defense of his younger brother, who was being picked on."
......."Another person, Ramirez, remembered his fallen friend as being “humble” and said he was never involved in anything gang related nor even tried to fight anyone.
“(Flores) was always cool and he always had a smile on his face,” Ramirez said.
“He was a hard worker at school, I can tell you that. I never got any good grades, but he did,” said Ramirez."
I wonder if any of these "victims" had any ties to a street gang?
When my child went to Foothill in 1969 it wasn't too bad...the school wasn't fenced yet. The world, in general, has gotten much more dangerous since then. And the air quality since then...OMG
"In a new report, Brandeis University named Bakersfield the worst place for children to grow up in America."
Actually, according to that report, 4 of the 5 worst places for children to grow up are in California: 1.) Bakersfield, 2.) Fresno, 3.) McAllen TX 4.) Stockton, 5.) Riverside. Six of the ten California cities on the list were below the mean....HELLO, THIS STATE IS RUN BY DEMOCRATS.....when are we going to get the state money we need to fix this problem? The Democrats that run California keep the money for themselves, they spend 17% of all our tax dollars on pensions for themselves and other public employees (in order to get the public sector union votes) while they only spend 14% on education. Isn't that ridiculous! We spend more on public employee pensions than on public education. Thanks Democrats! That GREAT! When there's money left over in the budget, it goes to fund special projects that enhance opportunities of the children in the most-favored vote-rich metros like San Francisco and San Jose, Los Angeles and San Diego, all of which were above the mean in the study. Instead of providing free education and healthcare to illegal immigrants, the governor should be spending those funds on better education and opportunities in the California metros that that need it.
Of course....No one saw anything....
I'm betting at least two people identified the perp, and wouldn't be surprised if there were half a dozen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.