'Love Overdue': New father misses birth due to COVID, writes song for his daughter

Matt Alvarez and his fiancée, Martha Leon, had waited nearly nine months to experience the birth of their first child together.
Martha, 32, had been in labor dozens of hours when Matt started feeling sick at the hospital.
"It started with a sore throat," the 35-year-old remembers. "Then I got a pounding headache and started to feel nauseated."
The idea of leaving his fiancée at that crucial hour seemed unthinkable, impossible.
But when he administered a rapid self-test, the result came back positive for COVID-19. A second test confirmed it.
"I said, 'Go home,'" Martha remembers.
He knew she was right.
"Through tears, I said, 'OK.'"
His beautiful daughter Emilia — or Emmy for short — came into the world without her daddy present on July 15.
As Alvarez waited in quarantine at his parents' home, he communicated via FaceTime as his future wife's family helped Martha care for the new baby at their comfortable home in south Bakersfield.
He lingered over every detail of her tiny face, and shared the joy of the birth. But experiencing it on his phone screen — physically separated from human touch and connection — was not the same as being there.
"I wanted to look into her eyes," he says of his new daughter. "I wanted her to see me."
Desperate for a way to express what he was feeling, Alvarez turned to an old friend, his acoustic guitar, and began to write.
"My dad taught me to play when I was 6 or 7," he says.
The song that came out of him, titled "Love Overdue," has captured the imagination of more than 1,700 people who have viewed it on his Facebook page.
Here's a sample:
"You turned 1 week old today/ I still haven't got to hold you in my arms/ The doctor said to stay away/ so I can't go back home to where I belong.
"It's only temporary/ I'll be there in a hurry/ and we can finally be a family/ and when I'm in the driveway/ nothing can stand in my way/ I'm going to run through that door to you/ and then the first thing I'm gonna do/ is give you all the love that's overdue."
When Martha heard the song for the first time, she was moved to tears.
"I cried," she said. "It's so beautiful."
After about 10 days in quarantine, Matt returned home Monday with a clean bill of health.
It didn't go quite as he imagined, but it was still great being home.
"Despite the intentions I noted in the song, I had to park on the street because my fiancée's family had parked in the driveway," he says.
"But they have more than earned that spot. Her family and my parents have been so instrumental in making sure she and Emilia were well taken care of in my absence."
When he walked through the door at about 8 a.m. Monday, Emilia was asleep on the couch. Just seeing her there, sleeping peacefully, was enough to cause him to be overcome with emotion.
"She woke up on her own within a few minutes and started crying," he says. "But I picked her up and cradled her and spoke softly to her, and it was almost like she recognized my voice and stopped crying.
"I had spoken to her and sang and played my guitar for her all through Martha's pregnancy, so maybe hearing my voice for the first time on the outside is what calmed her."
The new father was home.
As he says in the song, he knows he's not the only one who has had to go through this. He's been contacted by a few friends who have dealt with similar situations — and he knows many servicemen serving overseas have felt the same torment.
He says he hopes his song will let them know they are not alone and that brighter days are ahead.
"I know it sounds cliche," he says, "but (being home) was the best feeling in the world and I finally knew what it felt like to be a real father.
"Now excuse me while I learn to change dirty diapers."
A video of Alvarez's song can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/W9a92E13cdA.