It may be spring in Kern County, but if love is in the air, it is not making much of a scent.
With the spread of the new coronavirus taking place throughout the United States, events in which large gatherings occur have been effectively banned. And even if those events could take place, many of them would be missing a key component, something necessary for couples to secure a joint future together: the paperwork.
The Kern County Clerk’s Office, following the lead of most counties throughout the state, has stopped issuing marriage licenses. In an average month, the office issues between 350 and 400 licenses. At the moment, however, hundreds of people throughout the county are out of luck if they want to officially tie the knot this month.
“For the safety of county staff, and for the couples themselves, it just doesn’t seem like it is wise to be issuing those marriage licenses,” said Kern County Clerk Mary Bedard.
With the Clerk’s Office closed to the public, only services that can be completed by mail are being processed by county employees. Because marriage licenses require couples to swear an oath in person, the function has been halted.
Even though the action has the potential to significantly alter long-held plans, Bedard said complaints have been relatively low.
“When couples call inquiring, they’re very understanding,” she said. “They might be disappointed, but they’re not angry. Basically everybody is in this together.”
Despite the halt in marriage licenses, and the ban on large events, some couples have chosen not to wait until COVID-19 diminishes.
“I’ve had people call me on both sides, ones who have licenses already and ones who do not,” said Kyle Brown, executive director of the Kern County Bridal Association and wedding officiant.
Whether it be an important family date or even for insurance reasons, couples have been moving forward with weddings. Brown said he had been performing his normal rate of two to three weddings per week.
He said he's taking all necessary precautions including standing six feet apart from the bride and groom.
“I don’t touch the rings anymore,” Brown said.
He added that many couples were holding small ceremonies with just a few family members or friends, anticipating larger celebrations after coronavirus blows over.
Some couples are forced to hold weddings because marriage certificates expire after 90 days and the county is not offering extensions or refunds.
Bedard said the county has not received complaints about the lack of marriage license extensions.
Those that go ahead and get married without licenses may not be out of luck either. Brown said he is pointing people to a webpage hosted by the Santa Clara Superior Court detailing how to establish a Fact of Marriage, a set of legal forms that can be used to obtain a marriage certificate after the marriage has occurred.
The action requires a larger fee and far more paperwork than obtaining a marriage certificate from the County Clerk’s Office. Couples will even be required to attend a hearing.
Even so, some are moving forward with marriage ceremonies.
Brown said he recently advised a girl who was pregnant and wanted to get married despite not being able to obtain a marriage license. He told her even if she didn’t have the legal justification, she could still move forward with marriage.
“The county clerk in my opinion is issuing a license that is authorizing you to get legally in a contract with somebody else,” he said. “Being married (before) your God, I don’t think he’s looking for a marriage license from the county clerk.”
Just gonna have to live in sin for awhile!
